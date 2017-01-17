Making FSA-VDS Great Again.

Making FSA-VDS Great Again.

It has now come to light that one of the first executive orders signed by the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, is to make the worlds favourite fantasy cycling game, FSA Directeur Sportif, great again. Those familiar with the one page document admit that though it is currently short on detail, the President has given it priority status for the new administration.

