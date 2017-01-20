Liberals press Democrats to block Trump's nominees, to little effect
Rep. Mike Pompeo , Donald Trump's choice for CIA director, testifies on Jan. 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Rep. Mike Pompeo , Donald Trump's choice for CIA director, testifies on Jan. 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC