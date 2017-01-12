Lachlan Morton version 2.0 excited for Tour Down Under return
Lachlan Morton has a breakout ride at the Tour of the Gila and goes on to win the overall. The return of Lachlan Morton to the WorldTour has plenty of people licking their lips in anticipation, but no more so than the 25-year-old himself.
