Kruijswijk fully focused on the Giro d'Italia

16 hrs ago

Steven Kruijswijk was in Italy recently to study the route of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to Bergamo, which will also form part of the Felice Gimondi Granfondo on May 7. He was guided and encouraged by Gimondi from a Bianchi team car, with the three-time Giro winner forgoing his Italian loyalties and tipping Kruijswijk to win the 100th edition of the race. Kruijswijk finished fourth in the 2016 Giro d'Italia.

