Korean, U.S. Defense Chiefs Reaffirm THAAD Plans
Defense Minister Han Min-goo and his new U.S. counterpart James Mattis on Tuesday reaffirmed plans to station a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery here. Han and Mattis voiced "strong concerns" over the increasing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, the Defense Ministry said.
