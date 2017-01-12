Korea mulls disclosing defense spending to deflect US' calls for burden sharing
South Korea is considering a move to disclose how much it spends on national defense to deflect calls by the incoming US administration for greater security burden sharing, sources here said Sunday. The move comes as President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn into office this week, has espoused an "America First" policy and on numerous occasions called on Washington's close allies to do more for their defense instead of relying on the United States.
