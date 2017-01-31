Kittel to use disc brakes at the Dubai Tour
Marcel Kittel has confirmed he will use disc brakes at the Dubai Tour that begins on Tuesday, convinced that disc brakes offer a "very strong improvement" compared to traditional rim brakes. Tom Boonen used a Specialized disc brake bike last week in the Vuelta a San Juan, and Kittel will also race on a S-Works Venge ViAS disc bike fitted with Dura Ace disc brakes.
