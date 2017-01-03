Katrin Garfoot expresses Olympic year funding frustrations
Newly crowned two-time time trial champion Katrin Garfoot admitted that she's struggled with motivation since October where she secured the bronze medal in the time trial at the 2016 Road World Championships. Speaking to reporters, including Cyclingnews, following her successful time trial title defence in Buninyong on Thursday, Garfoot described a number of factors that have impacted her enthusiasm.
