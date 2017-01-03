Jamis will supply Silber Pro Cycling team bikes
The team for which it was title sponsor since 2010 may have folded following last season , but Jamis Bicycles will remain a presence on the North American circuit as bike supplier for the Silber Pro Cycling team. Jamis will be the exclusive frameset supplier to the Canadian Continental team for the next two years, according to an announcement the team released today.
Read more at Cycling News.
