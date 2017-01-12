James Mattis clears hurdle in becoming defense secretary
President-elect Donald Trump's selection to be defense secretary took his turn before the Senate on Thursday, coming out of the gate with strong language against Russian President Vladimir Putin. James Mattis Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary cleared an important legal hurdle on Friday as the House voted largely along party lines to grant him a special exemption from a key law that had been standing in his way.
