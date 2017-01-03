James a Mad Doga Mattis always comes home to Richland, a this town that formed mea
James Mattis, the retired Marine Corps general whom President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate for defense secretary, came of age in a community created by the federal government at the dawn of the nuclear age. Almost everyone had a parent working at Hanford.
Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
