Italian teams desperate to secure Giro d'Italia wildcard invitations

13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The four wildcard invitations to this year's Giro d'Italia will be revealed this week, with Italian Professional Continental teams desperate to secure a place in the 100th edition of their home Grand Tour. Missing out on this year's Giro d'Italia and its three-weeks of mainstream media attention in Italy could prove fatal for their long-term future, with an invitation to Tirreno-Adriatico or Milan-San Remo offering little consolation.

