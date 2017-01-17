Italian teams desperate to secure Giro d'Italia wildcard invitations

The four wildcard invitations to this year's Giro d'Italia will be revealed this week, with Italian Professional Continental teams desperate to secure a place in the 100th edition of their home Grand Tour. Missing out on this year's Giro d'Italia and its three-weeks of mainstream media attention in Italy could prove fatal for their long-term future, with an invitation to Tirreno-Adriatico or Milan-San Remo offering little consolation.

