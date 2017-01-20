In call, Mattis assures Liberman of 'unwavering commitment to Israel'
Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis answers questions at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. In one of his first acts at the Pentagon, new US Secretary of Defense James Mattis called his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Liberman to "underscore his unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the Pentagon said.
