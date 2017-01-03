How to beat Orica-Scott at the Austra...

How to beat Orica-Scott at the Australian national championships?

Orica-Scott will line up at Sunday's Australian national championships with its smallest squad to date since debuting in the Buninyong decider back in 2012. The WorldTour team will enter with two main cards to play in two-time winner Simon Gerrans and 2015 runner-up Caleb Ewan with the peloton out to stop them for a third straight year.

