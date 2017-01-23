Harjit Sajjan has first talk with new US counterpart James Mattis
New U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis reached out to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan Monday to lay out the groundwork for their relationship going forward. "I was the first minister he called and I told him how honoured I was with that," Sajjan told reporters at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary Monday.
