Gucci Mane -- Ambitions As a Rider ... I'M a Cyclist Now
He ditched the drugs ... he ditched the lean ... and now Gucci Mane is 'bout a different kind of life -- CYCLING! The 36-year-old rap superstar has picked up the sport as part of his new, healthy lifestyle -- and he's even got the Lance Armstrong-style outfit to match. Gucci famously battled with weed and sizzurp before he went to prison -- and now that he's out , he's vowed to stay clean.
