Greg Daniel: Trek-Segafredo didn't sign me just for my jersey
When Greg Daniel pulled on the US national road race champion's jersey in 2016 he and his agent were well aware that it would lead to a flurry of phone calls from WorldTour team bosses hoping to sign the talented 22-year-old. Daniel, of course, had been on the radars of many teams for some time, and he was one of the latest in a long line of talents to come off the Axeon Hagens Berman production line.
