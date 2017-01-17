Giro d'Italia director Vegni defends exclusion of Italian teams from wild card selection
The selection of two non-Italian wild card teams for the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia has brought down a storm of criticism on race director Mauro Vegni, who excluded home teams Androni Giocattoli and Nippo-Vini Fantini. The RCS Sport cycling manager defended his decision to Gazzetta dello Sport, saying the teams who rely on invitations to the Giro are working under an erroneous business model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC