Giro d'Italia director Vegni defends exclusion of Italian teams from wild card selection

The selection of two non-Italian wild card teams for the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia has brought down a storm of criticism on race director Mauro Vegni, who excluded home teams Androni Giocattoli and Nippo-Vini Fantini. The RCS Sport cycling manager defended his decision to Gazzetta dello Sport, saying the teams who rely on invitations to the Giro are working under an erroneous business model.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.