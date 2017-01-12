Geraint Thomas: I'd love to go to the Tour de France one day as a leader
Whether Geraint Thomas can obtain the result he so dearly desires at this year's Giro d'Italia will remain an unanswered question until May but few can doubt the Welshman's ambitious nature as he embarks on the most important season of his career so far. The Giro is a race littered with the shredded hopes and dreams of previous Sky leaders with Richie Porte , Mikel Landa all failing in recent years.
