Froome looms

ALBURY cyclist Jesse Featonby has described his opportunity to go head-to-head with Tour de France champion Chris Froome as "crazy" ALBURY cyclist Jesse Featonby has described his opportunity to go head-to-head with Tour de France champion Chris Froome as "crazy". The young Drapac rider will emulate the feats of his father, Greg, when he makes his debut in the Herald Sun Tour on Wednesday.

