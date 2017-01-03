Froome and Sky teammates train on the Col de la Madone and Col d'Eze - Gallery
Head of Athletic performance Tim Kerrison jestures to 3 time Tour de France winner Chris Froome from the team car Chris Froome was joined by the media in Monaco on Friday, facing questions over the controversies surrounding his Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford and former teammate Bradley Wiggins, and he was also joined by his current teammates for some social training rides in the surrounding hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC