Ewan ready for multiple outcomes at Australian championships

The Australian Road National Championships are an important race for Caleb Ewan in the context of his desire to claim a maiden green-and-gold jersey and simultaneously gain one-day racing experience ahead of his Milan-San Remo debut. Having shouldered the responsibility for Orica-Scott at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic and the criterium championship, Ewan will be one of six cards the Australian WorldTour team can play in Sunday's 183.6km race, and he's looking forward to sharing the leadership role.

