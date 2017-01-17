Ewan doubles up in the great Australian bake off
Whether he was getting low to get aero or to avoid the heat that sparked the activation of the UCI Extreme Weather Protocol, Caleb Ewan's sprinting prowess in 2017 continued as he claimed victory number four for the season on the opening stage of the Tour Down Under. Ewan has now matched his 2016 feats by winning the People's Choice Classic and stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.
