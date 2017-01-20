EU mergers and takeovers

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- Canada-listed holding company Fairfax and Sagard Holdings, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, to acquire joint control of sports good manufacturer PSG -- Predica, an insurance unit of Credit Agricole, and Macquarie take joint control of Groupe Pisto, which manages installations to store and transfer oil products -- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution -- Austria's Alpha Bank and investment management firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management service coordinator Kaican -- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and CBRE Group Inc together with Poste Vita to acquire indirect joint control of over 10 real estate assets ... (more)

