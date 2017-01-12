Elissonde replaces ill Doull at Tour ...

Elissonde replaces ill Doull at Tour Down Under

18 hrs ago

Owain Doull and Brendan Canty will both have to wait to make their WorldTour debuts with Team Sky and Cannondale-Drapac respectively as the duo were late scratchings from the 2017 Tour Down Under start list. Doull was a DNS at Sunday night's People's Choice Classic while Canty managed to ride and placed 92nd.

