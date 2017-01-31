Dubai Tour: Groenewegen gains ground ...

Dubai Tour: Groenewegen gains ground against Goliath lead-out trains

Read more: Cycling News

Dylan Groenewegen claimed the white jersey as the best young rider on the opening day of the Dubai Tour . After finishing as runner-up to a superior Marcel Kittel and his powerful lead-out train, the Dutch national champion was a bit disappointed as he waited behind the podium area to go on stage, but he also saw the positive aspects of taking second in a hotly contested and high-speed sprint.

