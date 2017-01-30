Doping in sport inquiry: Simon Cope invited to give evidence
MPs have asked the British Cycling coach who delivered a 'mystery' package to Sir Bradley Wiggins to give evidence at a doping inquiry. Simon Cope delivered the package to the rider on the final day of a race in 2011 which Wiggins went on to win.
