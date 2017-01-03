Doping: Cycling chiefs criticised by ...

Doping: Cycling chiefs criticised by anti-doping chief over evidence to parliament

16 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Evidence given by cycling chiefs including Sir Dave Brailsford to a parliamentary select committee has been described as "extraordinary" by the chairman of UK Anti-Doping . David Kenworthy told the BBC that the answers presented by figures within British Cycling and Team Sky to the Commons' Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on anti-doping - specifically about a mystery medical package delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins - were "very disappointing".

