Donald Trump: Mattis' stand against torture overrides president's belief
President Donald Trump said Friday that his defense secretary's opposition to torture would override his own belief that enhanced interrogation "does work," addressing concerns about a return to Bush-era use of waterboarding and other especially harsh procedures. Trump, joined by British Prime Minister Theresa May at a White House news conference, also said he had had a "very good call" with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto earlier in the day but reaffirmed his belief that Mexico has "outnegotiated and beat us to a pulp" on trade - and that would change.
