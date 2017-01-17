Dibben ready for WorldTour challenge at Team Sky
Jon Dibben was the last of Team Sky 's inductees for the 2017 season. The call up to the WorldTour came late on during the 2016 season while he was riding as a stagiaire for Cannondale-Drapac, and was only announced in November .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
