Dennis: Porte is the leader at Tour Down Under

The first time the Tour Down Under finished in Paracombe, it was Rohan Dennis taking the win and setting up his GC victory The challenging finish returns in 2017 but Dennis is adamant the conditions and scenario are a far cry from two years prior when he ran away with his first WorldTour stage race victory. "I am not here to take the leadership, that is on Richie's shoulders," Dennis told reporters of his approach to the race which he will start for a sixth time.

