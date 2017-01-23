Denk: We have Sagan but we're not just a one-man team

Bora-Hansgrohe enjoyed their WorldTour debut with a podium place at the Tour Down Under , and although world champion Peter Sagan missed out on a stage win, team manager, Ralf Denk, was encouraged by the team's overall performance. The German team invested heavily in bringing Sagan and his entourage to the team for 2017, and while they also signed several other riders to bolster their then Pro Continental ranks, the obvious attention was focused on the capture of the Slovak rider.

