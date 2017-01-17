Cyclo-cross coach commits suicide after junior rider tests positive

Belgian cyclo-cross has been rocked by the news that a cyclo-cross coach has committed suicide after it emerged junior rider Fabio Verberckmoes tested positive for cortisone. According to reports in several Flemish media, Fabio Verberckmoes tested positive test for cortisone in a test done after his second place in a race in Oleye near Liege on December 18. On hearing the news his personal coach Eddy V apparently committed suicide on Wednesday.

