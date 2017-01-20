Cycling: Tour of Oman route and teams announced
There is a change to the schedule of stages this year, with the decisive 'Green Mountain' stage becoming the penultimate stage, which last occurred in 2014. There is a change to the schedule of stages this year, with the decisive 'Green Mountain' stage becoming the penultimate stage, which last occurred in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC