Cycling hero Bradley Wiggins reveals the real reason he signed up for The Jump
The Olympic hero told The Sunday People he is worried about piling on weight in retirement and the last thing he wants is to go from Wiggins to Piggins. Sir Bradley, 36, says: "I don't want to get fat and unfit, I'm really paranoid and conscious of that.
