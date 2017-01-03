Cycling Academy aims to punch above i...

Cycling Academy aims to punch above its weight

Punching above his weight is the unofficial mantra for Cycling Academy General Manager Ran Margaliot, who rode a single year on the WorldTour with Saxo Bank in 2012, so it should come as no surprise that the 28-year-old was able to take his Israeli pro team from an inkling of an idea to the Pro Continental level in just over three years. Dreaming of cycling greatness was an odd goal for an Israeli boy coming up in a country where the only pro to look up to was Yehuda Gershoni, a figure from the 1980s who rode with Sean Kelly at Skil-SEM and retired four years before Margaliot was born.

