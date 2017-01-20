Colorado Springs likely to be included in new pro cycling race replacing USA Pro Challenge
Tour de France winner Cadel Evans rides through Garden of Gods in Colorado Springs during the USA Pro Challenge prologue in 2011. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock When professional road cycling returns to Colorado this summer, it appears likely that Colorado Springs will be included in the race route.
