Chuck Schumer Trolls Mitch McConnell with McConnell's Own 2009...

As we reported earlier, Senate confirmation hearings are scheduled this week for a slate of Trump's presidential nominees including Jeff Sessions, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, Mike Pompeo, Betsy DeVos, Elaine Chao, Andrew Puzder, and James Mattis, many of whom have not completed the ethics review process. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer fired a preemptive letter to Mitch McConnell regarding the process - the letter was McConnell's own, sent to Harry Reid in February 2009, shortly after Barack Obama had taken office.
