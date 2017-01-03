Chris Froome: I turned down a TUE during 2015 Tour de France success
Chris Froome turned down the use of a therapeutic use exemption during the second of his three Tour de France wins, the Briton has revealed. The Team Sky rider, who has admitted to receiving TUEs twice during his career, rejected medical help during the last week of his 2015 success.
