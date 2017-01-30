Cavendish: I'll always get angry when I lose

Mark Cavendish shrugged off questions about his early season form, his sprinting speed and his chances of winning a stage at the Dubai Tour , attempting to deflect any expectations before he makes his season debut with Dimension Data in the five-day race in the Middle East. Cavendish has planned a more gradual start to 2017 after his well-documented and very intense season on the road and the track last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.