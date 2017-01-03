British National Championships to be held on Isle of Man in 2017
The Isle of Man will host the British national road championship races this year, British Cycling has announced. The time trial will be held June 22 and the road race on June 25. The island is home to pro riders Mark Cavendish , Peter Kennaugh and Mark Christian .
