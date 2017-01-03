British Cycling unveil new team kit
British Cycling have unveiled the new kit to be worn by Great Britain Cycling Team riders across all disciplines during the 2017 season. Czech brand Kalas was announced as the federation's new kit supplier in November, replacing Adidas, and they have come up with a split white and blue colourway, with elements of red, to represent the Union Jack flag.
