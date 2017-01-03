BNP Paribas goes head to head with Credit Agricole

BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole will share the podium for issuing the first senior non-preferred bonds in US dollars after the former bypassed an outstanding mandate from its peer early on Tuesday morning. BNPP swept up Asian orders for the seven-year note before marketing in Europe and the US, turning the tables on Credit Agricole which unexpectedly opened that market in euros at the end of 2016.

