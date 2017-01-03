Bennett and McCarthy to support Sagan...

Bennett and McCarthy to support Sagan at Tour Down Under

10 hrs ago

German WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed its seven-man team, built around world champion Peter Sagan for the Tour Down Under . Australian Jay McCarthy joins Sagan and will aim to replicate his stage win success and fourth place overall from 2016, while Irish sprinter Sam Bennett provides another fast option for the team.

