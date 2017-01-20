Barker: Sexism in cycling is 'not always blatantly obvious'
British track rider Elinor Barker told BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday that sexism is still prevelant in cycling, but "there has never been a better time to be a female cyclist." A day after Nicole Cooke leveled heavy criticism on British Cycling in front of Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Barker outlined some of the frustrations female riders continue to face on the Welsh radio program.
