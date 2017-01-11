Bardet forced to change 2017 race programme
The Frenchman, who was runner-up at last year's Tour de France, was set to open his campaign on home soil , but a shortfall in available police officers meant the race was cut from four days to two. Keen to rack up the race kilometres, Bardet will instead delay his planned start by three days, heading on February 14 to the six-day Tour of Oman, where he finished runner-up last year.
