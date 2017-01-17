Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit slumps 61 pct, misses forecasts

Jan 19 Banque Saudi Fransi, which is partly owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing analysts' forecasts. The bank, the fifth-largest by assets in the kingdom, made a net profit of 374 million riyals in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 950 million riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a statement.

