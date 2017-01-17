Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit slumps ...

Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit slumps 61 pct, misses forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 19 Banque Saudi Fransi, which is partly owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing analysts' forecasts. The bank, the fifth-largest by assets in the kingdom, made a net profit of 374 million riyals in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 950 million riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC