Bahrain-Merida mulls over possible return for Nibali to the Vuelta a Espana in 2017

Bahrain-Merida representative Joaquim Rodriguez has said a return to the Vuelta a Espaa may well be on the cards for Vincenzo Nibali in 2017. Nibali won the Vuelta in 2010, his first Grand Tour victory, and came second overall in 2013 behind Chris Horner, but in 2015 he was expelled from the race for taking a tow from a team car.

