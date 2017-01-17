Backing Newport: Man behind Newport vintage shop says city is 'on the up'
A NEWPORT trader hopes to expand a vintage and retro shop into an 'emporium' featuring a barber's and coffee shop. Christopher Baldwin, owner of The Black Bear Vintage Emporium brand, has taken over the vintage and retro section of the shop at the Friends of St Anne's Hospice charity shop, in Commercial Street, which has moved downstairs.
