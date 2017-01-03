Alex Rasmussen to retire after Copenh...

Alex Rasmussen to retire after Copenhagen Six Day

12 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Alex Rasmussen will end his career in late January after the Copenhagen Six Day race. The Danish rider can look back on four World Championships titles on the track and a number of successes on the road.

